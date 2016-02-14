Fatality crash at 7th and Jackson

News Release via Joplin Police Department

On Sunday, February 14th 2016 at 2:27 pm, the Joplin Police Department responded to 7th and Jackson Ave for a two vehicle crash. A westbound Ford pick-up truck struck a minivan that was south on Jackson Ave.

The driver of the truck was not injured. The driver of the minivan, Marvin Dowler, an 88 year-old man from Joplin was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the van was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation continues and is being conducted by the Joplin Police Department Crash Team. The Joplin Fire Department, METS Ambulance and MoDOT responded to the scene.

No other details are being released at this time.

###