Hit-and-run victim searches for answers

Kirk Hart has recently traded his bicycle wheels for a walker, and it has not been an easy transition for the active school principal and sixth grade teacher.

On his early morning bike ride on January 28, Hart was struck from behind on his bicycle. The driver left the scene and Hart remained in the ditch.

"For them to just hit me and drive on, that, that really bothers me," Hart said.

Hart blacked out and suffered a broken leg, tailbone, vertebrae and a cracked pelvis. If you hit someone, by law, you must remain on the scene and contact law enforcement.

"At the present time we don't have any information as to who the driver or what vehicle it was involved in the accident," Bourbon County Sheriff Bill Martin said.

Hart and family are offering a cash award for information on the driver of the hit and run vehicle.

"We're not vindictive about this at all, i wish no ill will on whoever hit me. I would like to have a simple question answered. Just: why did you hit me, why did you leave? We'd like to know some answers, and i know there's somebody out there, probably someone beside the one that hit me, that knows who it is. And we would just like to have the answers to some of our questions."

Despite all the physical pain, hart said prayer has gotten him through. That and one other person. Hart got help from a good Samaritan. He was concussed and doesn't remember her, but she was there and called law enforcement.

"I appreciate what she did. I wish i could remember that, just so i could remember her kindness," Hart said.