Thousands Expected for Trophy Tour

Thousands Expected for Trophy Tour

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The World Series trophy is making its rounds across the Midwest with stops in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, and Kansas. Folks in the four states can get an up-close and personal look at it Wednesday inside the Robert W. Plaster Center at Pitt State.

The commissioners trophy will be on the east side of the track, with 4 to 6 lines to see the trophy. The event starts at 11 am, doors open at 9:30 am. There will be 4 to 6 lines on the track. Two lines will be "Fast Pass" (or VIP) lines. The rest are first-come, first-served.

There will photographers on site for fans without a camera, which will sell their photos on-site, and online. Organizers have been told to expect 2,000 folks to show up Wednesday.

"I think it's a good opportunity for the community since we played world series games on the Jungletron. And then now we get to see the reward of their team winning and kind of feel like they're a part of it," PSU Athletics Marissa Poppe said. "I think the royals are very big on community. And [the Royals] love the city that they're in, and Kansas, and Missouri, so I think they want to share it with everybody and I'm glad we're able to be a part of it."

The Plaster Center is located next to the Weede gymnasium, where Pitt State plays it's basketball games. The entrance is on the south side of the facility. Organizers say the event ending is at 1 pm, which is close to a hard deadline. Because the trophy is shipping to Shawnee, Kansas once the event's over.
     

The event is free to the public. The trophy tour includes another 12 stops through the end of the month.

