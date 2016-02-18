Quantcast

Grass fires break out across Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, OK -

There are several fires within a 3 mile radius in Ottawa County. Flames broke out early Thursday afternoon and cover at least 400 acres. At this time the cause of the fires are unknown and officials do not believe they are related.

Crews from surrounding areas were called to help and they plan to work into the early hours.

“There’s a dozer cutting in and we've got hand crews working on this side were at about 400 acres here on this one and then probably another 100 acres plus on the other fires around us here,” says Wynadotte Fire Chief Jodi Francisco.

He says they have at least 1 fire 65 percent contained at this time. One home and 2 cars have been damaged and both a fire fighter and civilian have been transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

