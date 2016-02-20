Quantcast

Girard hosts legislature update forum

GIRARD, KANSAS -

Following the Girard high school FFA breakfast, Crawford County Farm Bureau hosted three local legislators for a forum

Representatives Adam Lusker and Chuck Smith along with Senator Jake LaTurner fielded questions from an audience of 50. The hot topic was the property tax lid.

"I introduced it last year, it allows individuals to vote before their property taxes can go up beyond the rate of inflation. I think it's very important, I think people are hungry for the chance to vote on their property taxes, but some don't feel that way. And obviously that's their right, it was a good conversation, and I'm going to continue to push for it," LaTurner said.

Additionally, they explained why they voted how they did on recent bills.

LaTurner believes education, equity funding and the property tax lid will be the topics on the table in upcoming weeks.

