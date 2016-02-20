'Pitt Ice Bowl' hosts annual benefit tournament

The Pittsburg Disc Golf Club hosts its eighth annual "Pitt Ice Bowl" disc golf tournament.

Over 30 competitors raised over $670 and 200 pounds of cans to benefit the Wesley House.

The nearly perfect weather did not do the name of the tournament justice, but competitors enjoyed time in the sun for a good cause. Registration was either 10 dollars and 10 cans or 20 dollars. Mulligans were available for an extra donation as well.

"I mean I know money goes a long way, but it's a lot easier for some people to do charity events by cans, so they need food too and it's a lot cheaper on us sometimes," club president Chris Detting said.

The event was held in Pittsburg's Lincoln Park. Since the event's inception, it has been a benefit event for Wesley House.

"Why mess with a good thing?," Detting said.