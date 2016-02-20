USD 250 school board members hear out bond opponents

Three USD 250 school board members meet with a concerned group of citizens who want to preserve Pittsburg's current middle school towers.

The meeting took place at Pittsburg Public Library, but a member of the "Save the Towers" group refused to allow our cameras in, in fear people would not speak freely about how they felt. Cameras were allowed back in after the meeting concluded for a staged version of the meeting.

The USD 250 school board currently has a phone survey out to gauge why the recent bond election resulted the way it did. Along with the survey, three school board members have listened to property owners and a rental association and now are curious as to why the "Save the Towers" group was against the bond. The board will look at the concerns raised and go from there.

The school board did not host the meeting, rather, three of its members wanted to hear how the group felt.

"Every school bond issue that has brought up the notion of demolishing those buildings has failed, and so now maybe is time for us to heal as a community and come together and find ways to say yes," Vonnie Corsini of "Save the Towers" said.

One member presented her research on Pittsburg school's contributions to education, including being one of the state's first industrial arts program and one of the first to allow women's sports in the 1930s.

"I think it should be preserved, the old high school, as kind of a symbol of how important education has been to this area," Shelly Sours said.

Board members present include Al Mendez, John Clark and Mindy Cloninger. Corsini explained the meeting was held as a result of Mendez wanting to hear opinions.

"He wanted to hear from the people who felt that those buildings could be brought back into the usefulness and pride of the community. so we were here just exchanging ideas," Corsini said.

"Save The Towers" typically posts a recap of their meetings on their Facebook page.