Local Purple Heart Recipient Killed While Being a Good Samaritan

The family of a Webb City man remembers his generous and kind spirit just days after he was struck and killed on I-44 while helping a stranded motorist.

Captain Aaron Eidem was an active member of the US Army and a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. His parents say he didn't seek accolades and that "AJ” never told them how he earned the medals. He was deployed on 3 tours and the family says he was very proud that he never lost a soldier on any.

“He was a giving, caring man who always gave 110 percent of himself. He told people under his command I don't have to be your friend, I need to bring you home alive, I need to teach you the skills to work. He was always caring and selfless in everything he did and that shows in how he died,” says his mother Valeria Eidem.

He leaves behind a loving family, including his wife and 3 children.

“He loved to be outside and he loved to hunt when he had the opportunity to do so and he also was a fun person to be around, he was not above playing jokes on people occasionally so we love him and miss him desperately,” says his father Michael Eidem.

Aaron and his family have long supported organ donation and as a donor himself, Eidem's eyes will be donated to better another person's life. To donate to the cause visit https://www.gofundme.com/pppymz3n