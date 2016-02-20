Senator Roy Blunt Visits Joplin Amid Protest From Veterans

Picketers wait outside while Senator Roy Blunt announces his bid for re-election inside Joplin High School. They want to remind voters of the multiple draft deferments Blunt requested and they say he hid throughout his years in politics.

Inside, Senator Blunt did not mention the picketers, instead focusing on telling the crowd about what he has done and what he wants to do if re-elected. He also touched on the important role the senate plays in replacing Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. He believes that it should be the next president to make the nomination.

“With President Obama, it’s hard to imagine it will be the right person and its almost certainly not the right time, we're in the last months of his administration this will be and should be a significant thing that people think about when they vote for president. I think the next president will be the president that fills that vacancy on the Supreme Court,” says Senator Blunt.

But the veterans outside were much more concerned with his character rather than his policies.

“He implied that he was eligible to serve and was waiting to be called up but in fact he took 3 student deferments and that has never come out in repeated questioning over these 40 years until just recently when a journalist uncovered the fact that he was taking student deferments,” says Elliott Denniston, a Vietnam Veteran.

When asked, Blunt did not deny taking the deferments but would not make a further comment on the issue.