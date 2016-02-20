Organization Looks to Honor Local Fallen Vets

The organization Heroes Way looks to recognize every fallen soldier in the state of Missouri with his or her own street sign.

Today, a Neosho woman embraces the founder of the organization, thanking him for helping to honor her son. Heroes Way aims to honor veterans lost in combat with street signs in their namesake. Those honored includes Peggy Whipp's son, the late Sergeant Thomas Crowe, who served in the Air Force for 17 years.

“It’s a way of honoring him, he would be so excited. Being an OSI agent too many things were secret that he couldn't talk about, he couldn't be recognized, he couldn't celebrate rank and he would love this,” says Whipp.

The organization believes it's necessary to honor those who have paid the ultimate price for freedom.

“Each one of these soldiers that we've lost is a loss to not just the United States but an entire family, an entire generation of people who’s not going to get to know that individual, and so if someone doesn't step up to the plate and say hey were going to do something for these soldiers and their family, then it doesn't get done,” says Ross Gartman, the founder of Heroes Way

The organization covers the cost of the signs, which are $3,600 each. The sign for Sergeant Crowe will soon be placed on I-49 between Joplin and Neosho so his family can see it regularly.

Gartman says there are several eligible veterans in the Joplin area and they hope to recognize all of them.