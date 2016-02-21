SEK Humane Society celebrates 40th annual chili feed

The SEK Humane Society celebrates its 40th annual chili feed at Pittsburg's Memorial Auditorium.

"By now, the chili has been perfected and people have come to expect this," business manager Erica Wilson said.

Upwards of 600 people enjoyed chili and pie, with costs benefiting the shelter's operational budget.

"We have vet expenses, feeding expenses, general maintenance of the facility, we just have a lot of expenses that add up throughout the year so all this money goes directly toward operational costs for the shelter," Wilson said.

The shelter currently has about 150 pets awaiting adoption.