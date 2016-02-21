Black history month celebration in Newton County

It's Newton County historical society's oldest and longest running event and it happens every February: Newton County's Black History Month celebration.
This year's theme was "It's a celebration" with music presented by the second baptist church choir and a message from speaker Harriett Page.
"We are paying homage to the ones that have gone on before us. You know I always like to say we are standing on somebody else's shoulders," event organizer Ida Smiles said.
Smiles has been a part of the celebration for the past 17 years and looks forward to it each year.
