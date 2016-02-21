Girl Scouts and Lowe's share partnership

It's Girl Scouts cookie season and troops are out at various locations selling thin mints and peanut butter patties.

Joplin area girl scouts have something more to celebrate with their partnership with Lowe's home improvement store.

Saturday marked the first ever Camp Mintahama food fight and high stakes cakes competition between local food vendors, but Lowe's had a different message in attending.

"At the food fight,Lowe's was recognized for their partnership, and they surprised us with by announcing they had been selected from 2000 stores nationally as this year's Lowe's hero project of the year," troop leader Lisa Nelson said.

Lowe's surprised the girl scouts additionally with a $5,000 donation to Camp Mintahama.

The Lowe's in partnership with local Girl Scouts include the locations in Joplin, Carthage, Monett and Neosho.