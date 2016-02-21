Warmer Temperatures Good for Some Businesses

Beautiful weather with temperatures pushing 70 degrees has some people forgetting it's the middle of February. They're getting out of the house visiting businesses that usually see a slow down during winter months.

Players at Paintball Ridge forgo jackets and work up a sweat running around the course. It doesn't quite feel like February.

“We definitely would be inside more, I’ve never done this but the guys just thought it was nice out so we had to live it up and enjoy the day,” says resident Clint Heffern.

The crowds are much larger than they normally would be in the winter, with 111 players on 1 weekend day.

“That's a pretty good number for winter times like this obviously when its colder out we don't do as well,” says the manager of Paintball Ridge, Derek Bowman.

And more people playing means more revenue for the business.

“Normally we sell maybe 1 gun a weekend or so,” says Bowman.

On Saturday he sold 4.

The lack of snow and cold is motivating people to take part in some of the activities typically reserved for the spring and summer time but the weekend spring like weather brought about 100 people through the doors of Keltoi Winery.

“Normally in February we're staring out the window maybe watching a little snow hit the ground,” says head wine maker Andrew Pennington.

And at the winery, they've already sold double the amount of wine they had sold at this time last year.

“Selling wine in winter definitely makes the boss happier, makes me happier as the wine maker,” says Pennington.

Grapes aren't quite growing on the vines yet but, “it’s beautiful, it’s very unseasonably warm,” he adds.

And businesses and residents definitely aren't complaining.

But, according to the National Retail Federation, the warmer temps do negatively impact some businesses. They say retailers dropped nearly 9,000 jobs this past December because people weren’t doing their typical winter shopping.