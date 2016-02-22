Quantcast

Girard Adopts Active Transportation Plan - KOAM TV 7

Girard Adopts Active Transportation Plan

Updated:
GIRARD, KANSAS -

Girard city council members have adopted a bicycle and pedestrian master plan. It was commissioned in-part by the city, last year.

The bicycle and pedestrian master plan details more than 6.5 million dollars in potential trail projects, alone. Although the city council approved the plan, it doesn't mean every project outlined will be executed. 

"All they're doing is approving things that need to be done in Girard," Karen Buck said. 

Buck was on the Active Transportation Advisory Board. ATAB was responsible for getting public input; figuring out issues and priorities for traveling pedestrians.

"To be able to feel safe while you're doing that. And not have to be on the road and worry about vehicles hitting you," Buck said. 

The master plan also details funding options, methodology, and an assessment of current walk-ability. PedNet, which put the master plan together, says 76-percent of Girard roadway lacks any sidewalk.

"Our goal is to give kids that freedom of movement. Adults freedom of movement. And then people that really depend upon that freedom of movement that they can still access work and school and groceries and that sort of thing," Director of Consulting at PedNet Robert Johnson said. 

Which is why one of the priority projects focuses on opening up walking paths along KS-47, where a large portion of Girard businesses operate. Adding an economic incentive for the city.

"The sidewalk is pretty hit or miss so some businesses have sidewalk in front, others don't," Johnson said. "Some places it's in great shape, other places it's in need of repair."

"Right now there are no sidewalks that go to the west side of town," Buck said. "We'd like to see that. Either by sidewalks, trails, [or] bikes."

The city contributed $5,000 to commission the master plan.

You can find a link to the complete plan HERE.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.