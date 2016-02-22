Girard Adopts Active Transportation Plan

Girard city council members have adopted a bicycle and pedestrian master plan. It was commissioned in-part by the city, last year.

The bicycle and pedestrian master plan details more than 6.5 million dollars in potential trail projects, alone. Although the city council approved the plan, it doesn't mean every project outlined will be executed.

"All they're doing is approving things that need to be done in Girard," Karen Buck said.

Buck was on the Active Transportation Advisory Board. ATAB was responsible for getting public input; figuring out issues and priorities for traveling pedestrians.

"To be able to feel safe while you're doing that. And not have to be on the road and worry about vehicles hitting you," Buck said.

The master plan also details funding options, methodology, and an assessment of current walk-ability. PedNet, which put the master plan together, says 76-percent of Girard roadway lacks any sidewalk.

"Our goal is to give kids that freedom of movement. Adults freedom of movement. And then people that really depend upon that freedom of movement that they can still access work and school and groceries and that sort of thing," Director of Consulting at PedNet Robert Johnson said.

Which is why one of the priority projects focuses on opening up walking paths along KS-47, where a large portion of Girard businesses operate. Adding an economic incentive for the city.

"The sidewalk is pretty hit or miss so some businesses have sidewalk in front, others don't," Johnson said. "Some places it's in great shape, other places it's in need of repair."

"Right now there are no sidewalks that go to the west side of town," Buck said. "We'd like to see that. Either by sidewalks, trails, [or] bikes."

The city contributed $5,000 to commission the master plan.



You can find a link to the complete plan HERE.