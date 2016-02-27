Flip Shop athletes get tips from the pros

Athletes at the Flip Shop Cheer Zone have a big competition on the horizon with the D2 summit national cheer competition.

The gym has 35 athletes ages 6 to 15 who earned bids to attend the competition. To help polish their skills, the team hosted the world-class cheer group "diamonds" at their shop in Webb City.

"We are working to go to the D2 summit and do very well. We want to win, but we want to do very well and for the special training from the world-class athletes to help us get to where we want to be at summit," Junior elite blaze member Quinn Smith said.

Families got to watch their sons and daughters flip and tumble with the "diamond" group.

"You know its wonderful to have the world-class Diamonds here because these girls and boys have cheered at this high level for years and years and years. And so it's wonderful that they are taking the time to spend with the flip shop athletes," parent Kirstie Smith said.

The competition is not until late April, but a fundraiser to help in the travel expenses to Tampa, FL for competition will take place on March 19 at Worden's Meats in Webb City.