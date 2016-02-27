Tweens create art in motion

Spiva Center for the Arts hosts a class for tweens to create kinetic art.

"Students this age are really receptive and ready to learn something new," instructor Fred Mintert said.

Mintert is a middle school art teacher in Carthage, and took inspiration from his classes where they created a Rube Goldbert machine as well as a bobble-head. The class at Spiva created a gear system that moves by pulling a string.

"Every once in awhile we'll do some projects that have mechanical type to them. Having an artwork that moves is kind of unusual," Mintert said.

For a complete list of upcoming classes at Spiva, visit http://spivaarts.org/