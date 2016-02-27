Parsons author book-signing in Fort Scott

Parsons author Jim Maher signs copies of his recent book, "Leaders, Losers, and Lessons" at a Fort Scott coffee shop.

The idea behind Maher's book is that success is generated from within with a deeper, more fulfilling emotional fulfillment than financial gain can ever reach.

"It's really been meaningful. We've had some really good traffic and we really appreciate that. We've been able to sign quite a few books and sell quite a few books. And it's been fun just meeting the people of Fort Scott," Maher said.

Maher invited his friend and fellow published author, Christine J. Gilbert to attend the signing and promote her recent works: two of three books in a trilogy about domestic abuse as well as her book, "Super Grandma and Super Grandpa: The Unknown Superheroes". Gilbert's trilogy is meant to help others.

"It educates the reader on patterns of an abuser, and abuse within families. There's always a pattern. And we know that one out of four women is in a domestic violence relationship. So that's why I wanted to sit down and write this story to help others," Gilbert said.

Maher and Gilbert's works are available on Amazon.