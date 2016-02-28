Joplin 13-year-old making moves toward White House

Jonah Hensley is like most kids in that he likes sports, playing with his brother, and doing well in school. He is not like most kids in that he has begun fundraising for a future candidacy for president.

"I believe in lower taxes and a stronger defense, and shortening the government which also leads into getting the national debt lowered," Hensley said.

Hensley's parents attended President Obama's inauguration merely for the historical possibilities. If John McCain won, he would become the oldest president elected to the White House. If Obama won, he would be the first African-American president. Hensley was in Kindergarten at the time and asked his teacher if the class could watch as his parents were present.

"I know this sounds like a far-fetched deal, but actually I think it's pretty serious because now I've been thinking about this more. Our country is just down to the ground, we're not doing good and I think this is the time to start campaigning and stuff and fundraising because it's a long way to presidency," Hensley said.

Part of that fundraising includes a Booster website where Hensley sells t-shirts with his campaign slogan, "We have this, America". His parents plan to put money raised into a savings bod for Hensley to access closer to the year 2052 when he makes his run. Hensley selected 2052 because he will be 49 years old and have a broader perspective on world issues.

"My mom, she's my campaign manager for right now. She's the one that helped me set up this and will just make this go later on," Hensley said.

Hensley's father is inspired by his son's drive for a lofty goal at such a young age.

"It's his true love and passion for the country. You know there's so many things that have changed, he's even noticed that in his young life," Brent Hensley said.

A family friend, Rocky Biggers, is a retired social studies teacher. He immediately took a liking to Jonah's big goal and the steps to get there.

"Again as a social studies teacher, I always encourage my kids to start getting involved now. When I'm in a wheelchair over 70 and drooling in the senior citizen home, the world is theirs, and I want them to be taking care of me," Biggers said, "when I saw this on Facebook, the very first question I asked Jonah was what was his policy on senior citizens because by 2052 I'm gonna really need to know."

The Hensleys try to visit as many presidential libraries as they can, to further their son's passion and love for politics.

As for his thoughts on the upcoming election? Hensley says: not Trump.

"He's not specific at all on his plans, and the person I really want is Rubio because I believe in him for going and getting the stronger defense and telling what he wants to do with America," Hensley said.

T-shirts with Hensley's slogan can be purchased here: https://www.booster.com/lets-get-jonah-into-office