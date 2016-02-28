Three Local Veterans Commit Suicide in the Past Five Days

In the past 5 days, 3 veterans from the 4 states area have committed suicide. Ted and Amy Donaldson, founders of the nonprofit organization Compass Quest say that it happens too often and awareness is key. Both Air Force veterans, they started the organization to lend a helping hand to area veterans.

A few of the red flags that family and friends can look for are withdrawing, quick to anger, alcohol and drug use, unreasonable fears, and nightmares.

“If you feel that your family member is just not who they used to be, trust your gut, that's where it is. Let somebody know. Let somebody outside know, let somebody outside in, and let somebody else help,” says Amy Donaldson.

The VA says that 22 veterans commit suicide each day. But the Donaldson’s say the problem is much larger and it’s happening right here.

“Not all states report their veteran suicides, 2 of the states that do not report veteran suicide are California and Texas, the 2 biggest states and the 2 states with the largest military population so that is not an accurate number, that number is way higher,” says Donaldson.

Missouri has the 12th highest veteran suicide rate in the country and veteran suicides happen twice as much as non-veteran suicides.

The organization also helps to get comfort and therapy dogs to vets. They post more tips and things to look for on the compass quest Facebook page and website, compassquest.org. They can be reached at (417)438-8387.