Quantcast

Three Local Veterans Commit Suicide in the Past Five Days - KOAM TV 7

Three Local Veterans Commit Suicide in the Past Five Days

Updated:

In the past 5 days, 3 veterans from the 4 states area have committed suicide. Ted and Amy Donaldson, founders of the nonprofit organization Compass Quest say that it happens too often and awareness is key. Both Air Force veterans, they started the organization to lend a helping hand to area veterans.

A few of the red flags that family and friends can look for are withdrawing, quick to anger, alcohol and drug use, unreasonable fears, and nightmares.

“If you feel that your family member is just not who they used to be, trust your gut, that's where it is. Let somebody know. Let somebody outside know, let somebody outside in, and let somebody else help,” says Amy Donaldson.

The VA says that 22 veterans commit suicide each day. But the Donaldson’s say the problem is much larger and it’s happening right here.

“Not all states report their veteran suicides, 2 of the states that do not report veteran suicide are California and Texas, the 2 biggest states and the 2 states with the largest military population so that is not an accurate number, that number is way higher,” says Donaldson.

Missouri has the 12th highest veteran suicide rate in the country and veteran suicides happen twice as much as non-veteran suicides.

The organization also helps to get comfort and therapy dogs to vets. They post more tips and things to look for on the compass quest Facebook page and website, compassquest.org. They can be reached at (417)438-8387.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.