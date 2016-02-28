Undercliff Restaurant For Sale

A piece of Joplin history is for sale. The undercliff restaurant and bar has been a staple in the Joplin community for years, originally opening as a general store in the late 1920s. And now, it can be yours.

“It’s cool place to go, it's a destination ride, the restaurants nice, there’s a place to hang out outside, a place to hang out here, the property has history,” says Pro 100 realtor Susi Yust.

The former owners closed the doors a few months ago and the property has been on the market for 4 days. Realtors say it didn't close because of lack of business. Several interested buyers have been reaching out and 1 offer has been made.

Many Joplin residents want the restaurant to be restored.

“It’s just an awesome place, I want somebody to come in that is going to continue to feed people, continue to keep it just a fun place, and everybody knows it,” says Yust.

She thinks expects a deal to be made by the end of this week. With a little TLC she thinks it could be up and running by summer.