Local Church Celebrates Black History Month

A decades old celebration marks the end of black history month. Congregants of the Chetopa St. Paul Methodist Church celebrate today with a special service.

This is the 32nd year for the event. They hope to bring the community together and honor the sacrifices made in the past. The leader of the church says he is proud that there are always just as many white people as black people at the event. He says the country needs to follow suit.

“The United States has got to come together. We have a black president and we possibly will have a woman president next year. So the people got to understand we got to work together, it’s not one person, it’s everybody,” says Floyd Cavitt.

A young woman who is the first black teacher in Oswego, Kansas spoke at the event today.