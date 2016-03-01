The Price is Right in Pittsburg

Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Host of The Price is Right Live, Todd Newton, says a game shows are the only *real* reality television.

"Reality is the excitement that comes from winning a new refrigerator. Or from winning a vacation. Or a car that you haven't been able to afford," Newton said. "That's reality. And when you see the reaction from a contestant when they win, it doesn't get any more authentic than that."

A self-described "game show gypsy", Newton has hosted The Price is Right Live since it's inception 12 years ago. Using the same sets, prizes, and games fans expect from the show. 

"And a lot of the set pieces that we use on the show have actually been used on the TV show," Newton said. 

For show producer Jim Weathers, what's more important than the prizes is The Price is Right experience, which attracts the hundreds who wait in line for the chance to be a contestant. 

"Most times these people are up in front of a couple thousand people for the first time in their life," Weathers said. "And just that kind of excitement you see in their eyes is pretty fun to watch."

And for most of the folks waiting for their chance to come on down, it's a game they've waited decades to play. 

"It's been on my entire life. So I grew up watching Bob Barker when I was home, sick from school," fan Natalie Gabler said. "So it's a great experience. It reminds me of my childhood."

"Well I'm 51 years old. I've been watching it all my life," Leslie Chapman said, waiting in line. "This is as close as I can get to getting there, so I'm here."

"I get to do this quite a bit. But for the contestant it might be that once and a lifetime moment," Newton said. "It might be something that they never thought they would do. or something they always dreamed that they would have the opportunity to do."

