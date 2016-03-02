Students react to university cuts by state

Following Monday's announcement of a strategic plan for the university, Pittsburg State University learned it would take a $1.1 million hit in higher education cuts.

"It's a little sad. You wonder where the money is going," senior Cecilia Franco said.

Franco along with a host of other students question the hit the university will take and what all it will affect.

The cuts are a result of Kansas coming up short $54 million after state tax collections in February.

"There's so much waste in spending that I see and it's just bothering me because you're taking money away from people who are going to pay more into the system later. That's what you're doing," senior Logan Dillinger said.

University of Kansas and Kansas State University will be taking the biggest hits, losing $7.2 million and $4.9 million respectively.

"I understand the reasoning behind the cuts and why they have to make them, but it also impacts everyone here at the college and students if they need to increase tuition fees and that could affect all of us here," sophomore Grace Geiger said.

It is too early to tell where the cuts will come from, but universities will have to make the cuts between now and June 30, the end of the 2016 fiscal year.

"Just seeing how things are going in the United States as a whole, education seems to be a priority and seeing it be cut $54 million in Kansas isn't something that a lot of the younger generations are very fond of," junior Ryan Magee said.