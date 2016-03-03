Allen county schools receive extra security measure

All 20 schools in Allen County, KS now have an extra layer of security should disaster occur.

Sheriff Bryan Murphy used a county budget to purchase a portable handheld radio for every school. The radio will allow school officials to speak with emergency services directly, without fear of a bad signal, interruption, or tied up lines.

"Well it's that one-way communication where we stay on the line, plus they aren't getting multiple types of information of what's going on at the school," Iola high school principal Stacey Fager said.

Fager demonstrated the ease of radio usage. With the turn of a knob, he can be directly connected to dispatchers.

"It gives them another avenue to try to contact us if they're away from a phone or something of that nature, a little quicker response, a little quicker communication," Sheriff Murphy said.

In the wake of recent school shootings, a conversation began between the USD 257 superintendent, building principals and law enforcement. It was determined that each school would receive their own.

"The hope is to help with some redundancy, in case phone lines or something of that nature goes down, they're away from the phone, at least they'll have communications with our dispatch center and local law enforcement because we all scan the same frequency that they are on," Fager said.

The radios will join other security measures, including keyless entry and lockdown drills.

"School safety is something we take very seriously here at Iola, and this is just another mechanism that we can incorporate to help increase safety for our students," Fager said.