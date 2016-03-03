Miami Celebrates 125 Years

Miami, Oklahoma is celebrating 125 years. And as a part of the birthday celebration, city officials honor the oldest Wardog. A woman who has spent most of her life living and running a business in town.

From her store front on Main Street, Dena Ander has watched Miami transform.

“Honey, you don't have time for all of that. It's a big, big change,” she says.

She’s kept her family business up and running for 86 years, even as the local economy has taken a turn for the worst. Dena says sales at the shoe store haven't been great in quite some time.

“The times are hard now because of the oil and the layoffs and online, the competition, QVC. It’s just hard being in business today. And we don't have enough industry here to keep the town really moving all the time.”

But she's always stayed in Miami, celebrating the major milestones, including this year’s 125th anniversary celebration.

“Giving this community the opportunity to get together, there’s been really good times in Miami, there’s been some times that haven't been so great and they just keep marching on,” says Amanda Davis with the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The birthday celebration is about recognizing the people who have kept the town going and Dena’s name always comes up in conversation. Despite the tough times, she's kept her business a fixture in town.

“Dena’s one of those people that stuck through the hard times, the good times, her family's had that store for many, many years and she's carried on that tradition,” says Davis.

And Dena Ander plans on keeping her business going in Miami as long as she can.

“It’s wonderful being recognized but now I’m the oldest person I know, I don't know anybody older than I am," says Dena.

She will turn 101 on April 23rd, she says the key to her longevity, not getting married or having kids.

Miami’s 125th celebration will continue all weekend.

Friday, March 4, 2016

Celebrate Miami - Education Day with Schools

Evening Concert Celebration with Miami’s own Keith Anderson in the Showplace at Buffalo Run Casino (Tickets $15)

Saturday, March 5, 2016

Miami All-School Reunion at the Miami Activity Center (High School Campus)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Light snacks served

Event will include music, memories & fun!