Celebrations Continue in Miami With All School Reunion

The City of Miami continues its 125th anniversary celebration with an all school reunion. Hundred of Miami High School graduates of all ages come out to reminisce with old classmates. The entire anniversary celebration has been about the people

“I think this was a way to reach out to a different group of people maybe that would not have been here to celebrate with us and really was just the vision of the committee that said let’s find a way that we can bring everybody home and really make it a true celebration,” says Amanda Davis, Director of the Miami CVB.

Vision boards and year books were available for guests to look through to bring up good memories. 92 year old Dorothy Boyd traveled nearly 100 miles to be at the reunion. She met her late husband in high school and was hoping to run into another member of the class of 1940.

“When we moved to Miami they were building the new high school down near Main Street. So my husband and I both graduated, the first class from that new high school which is torn down now. But I loved it in Miami, I was born and raised in Pittsburg but I always loved Miami,” says Boyd.

She says she can still name every person in her class photo.