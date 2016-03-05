Joplin School Teachers Help Students Save Money on Prom

Local high schoolers can save a lot of money this prom season with Operation Fairy Godmother.

For $35, girls can browse rooms full of dresses, shoes, jewelry and makeup with their own personal shopper. Boys can get everything they need for just $30.

A Joplin school teacher started the program 13 years ago.

“It started out of my classroom, I had girls in my prom committee when I was the prom sponsor but also in my classroom that were like oh I can't go, I can't afford it and that was just that dawn on me moment,” says Debbie Leatherman.

Students can also get free alterations on the prom outfits they choose. Girls who donate a dress before shopping save $10. And if they bring back the dress they got after prom, they get another 10 back, making the cost of a prom outfit only $15.

“Every student should have that one moment where they feel like the prince or the princess and we don't get those too many after we graduate, you know there’s not too many times to dress up quite as fancy and we just believe that every child should have that opportunity,” adds Leatherman.

And students appreciate the chance to save a lot of money.

“It means a lot because I get to just pay the amount I needed to pay here and I get everything I needed for prom. Shoes, dress, jewelry, pretty much everything,” says Joplin high schooler Esmeralda Lindsey.

Students from any school can make an appointment to shop with Operation Fairy Godmother.