Gubernatorial Candidate Catherine Hanaway Announces Tort Reform Policies in Neosho

Missouri gubernatorial candidate Catherine Hanaway stops in Neosho today. Residents directly ask her questions. A stop on her Make Missouri Safe and Strong Tour, Hanaway announces her tort reform policies for the first time.

“It’s time to bring an end to frivolous lawsuits here in Missouri which means that we need a Governor who will appoint conservative judges, who will fight for direct appointment of those judges, and who will a cap on punitive damages because punitive damage awards lead to great big fees for trial lawyers and that incentivizes the filing of lawsuits,” says Hanaway.

She says the reforms will restore power now held by the courts to Missourians and bring more jobs to the state.

“I think the path forward is to become the number 1 agribusiness state in the country. We have great resources here, unique resources that can't be out sourced and we need a governor that will champion them and stand up against the radical interests that try and bring an end to farming, cattle production, and pet breeding,” she adds.

A former federal prosecutor, she announced her law enforcement coalition last week.

“Prosecuting over 4,000 cases, I’m very pleased to be joined by a group of sheriffs, prosecutors, police officers from around the state who are standing with me as I try and deliver the message that we're going to stand up against lawlessness in this state whether it’s in Ferguson or at the University of Missouri,” says Hanaway.

Other Republican candidates include Peter Kinder, John Brunner, and Eric Greitens. Four Democrats, 2 Libertarians, and 1 Independent are also in the race for Missouri Governor.