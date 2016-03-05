Southeast Kansas turn out to caucus

"I say madame, you say president" chants echo throughout Southeast High school at the Senate district 13 democratic preferential caucus.

"Your presence is your vote. You don't get to vote on paper ballot, you don't get to have a secret ballot. You get to raise your hand with your fellow neighbors and say I'm supporting Bernie or I'm supporting Hillary and that is how we do it," Taylor Gravett, caucus chair said.

Over in Pittsburg, Crawford county republicans shatter an old record for voter turnout. In 2012, the record sat at 340 caucus voters. This year, 862 voters came out with Ted Cruz winning in a landslide.

"It's just a really big day for us. We've had hundreds of people through and we still have two hours to go, so it's just a great day for democracy," Steven Bitner, precinct committee person for the Crawford County GOP.

Local legislators Chuck Smith, Adam Lusker and Jake LaTurner attended and spoke on behalf of their preferred candidates.

"You know it's important that we have a strong candidate because as many people have seen on the Republican side, it's turned into quite the circus. So we need to find somebody that is common sense, that is willing to lead our country, and that is willing to take it seriously," Gravett said.

A resounding theme at the GOP caucus in southeast Kansas was the need for change following Barack Obama's eight years in office.

"We'd like to see that change and get back to what we call basics. And by voting for a Republican today, we are making that effort to say we want change,"Bitner said.

The democratic caucus over in Cherokee garnered voters from near and far.

"When you have people that show up to the caucus, you have people in this instance driving all the way from Fort Scott, all the way from Galena and Baxter Springs, those are some pretty fired up democrats," Gravett said.

Final results for Crawford County GOP caucus: Cruz with 416 votes, Trump with 166, Rubio with 119 and Kasich with 77.

Final results for Senate district 13 democratic caucus: 456 Sanders, 228 Clinton.

