Circus leaving town - KOAM TV 7

Circus leaving town

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Sunday marks the last day of the Tarzan Zerbini circus on I-44. Their "Spectac! 2016" Joplin tour included shows all weekend long, featuring high-flying aerial acrobats, clowns, and performing elephants. Proceeds from the event benefit Ronald McDonald House charities of the four states.

For more information, visit: http://www.tzproductions.com/

