Circus leaving town

Sunday marks the last day of the Tarzan Zerbini circus on I-44. Their "Spectac! 2016" Joplin tour included shows all weekend long, featuring high-flying aerial acrobats, clowns, and performing elephants. Proceeds from the event benefit Ronald McDonald House charities of the four states.
For more information, visit: http://www.tzproductions.com/
