Illegal tire dumping in Sarcoxie

Greg Coursen and his wife Trina own Autumn Acres trailer park in Sarcoxie. As of lately, they have been dealing with more than your run-of-the-mill landlord problems.

Last Thursday, a non-resident of the park dumped tires all over the dumpster area. Not just a few tires, 58 to be exact.

"Well clearly there's no dumping after dark. It's a $400 fine. But anyone in their right mind knows you can't just dump that anywhere. And they didn't even hit the dumpsters. So that ain't cool at all," Coursen said.

Coursen has fought the issue in the past, but 58 tires has caused him much stress. A kind tenant stacked the tires neatly after discovering them lying about in the dumpster area.

The dumpster area is reserved for tenants only, but Coursen said that does not stop those who drive by Autumn Acres.

"There would be a big stack, probably about three times that many if word got out that you can get by with illegally dumping them at any time. Somebody is exercising their right to illegally dump and this ain't the first time this has happened," Coursen said.

Currently, Coursen will have to pay a fine per tire to get them carried away by a trash service.

He is offering a cash award for information leading to possible prosecution. If you or someone you know has details about the illegal dumping, please call 816-289-1571.