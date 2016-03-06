Eastern Shawnee tribe opens flea market

The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma opens a flea market to further fund tribal projects and costs.

"A lot of the tribes own casinos and that kind of thing. So revenue is very important to the tribes. This is just another way for them to diversify the assets that they have," Rustin Dalton, president of Native2Native said.

Dalton helps run the store, which is open for vendors to come through and sell wares. The "66 Emporium" sits in a large warehouse at 2402 Military Avenue in Baxter Springs.

The building has room for up to 144 booths. The tribe has owned the building for some time, but has only been put to use as a flea market since March 3.

"So we were looking for ideas on how we could create revenue streams from the property we own. One of the ideas that came up was a flea market concept, so we did some analysis and some research, talked to the community folks, and there was a lot of excitement about it," Dalton said.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.