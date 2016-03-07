Sporting Events Fill Hotels

The question right now: do any area hotels have a vacancy? Because in Pittsburg most are filled. At the Lamplighter Inn, General Manager Patty Matson has a waiting list for dozens of families still looking for lodging.

"We have 102 rooms," Matson said. "And we will have them all filled."

Matson said she hired four extra staffers to help cover the workload, for what's typically a slow time of year. The reason for the congestion? This weekend Pitt State will host the Division-2 Indoor Track and Field Championships. The city has known about that event for a couple years. But Sunday night, the NCAA announced PSU will host the Central Regionals of the Division-2 Women's Basketball Tournament. And the Gorillas have a softball double-header to top it all off.

"We are under-served pretty heavily in rooms in Pittsburg," Crawford County CVB Director B.J. Harris said. "That's caused a bit of an issue for the basketball regional championship."

The city is filled to the point the basketball teams in Pitt State's bracket are actually staying in Joplin; where accommodations are tight from sporting events, as well.

"In theory we can handle up to 3200 athletes with our Joplin market," Executive Director of the Joplin Regional Sports Authority Craig Hull said. "Now did i expect to hear we're sold out Wednesday through Saturday? No."

Joplin and Pittsburg are out-sourcing much of it's demand to Ft. Scott, Miami, and Neosho. But predominantly Carthage, where less than 100 rooms per night remain.

"It's kind of a team effort for our region," Harris said. "Certainly they know Pittsburg's helping them with their economic impact. We all work together because it really is what's best for the whole entire region."

The Pitt State athletics department says despite the demand for hotel rooms, it still believes the region holds enough lodging where there won't be large portions of families or fans displaced.



Now that athletes for the Indoor Track and Field Championships have been officially selected, hotels are expected to have some last-minute cancellations.