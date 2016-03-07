Joplin Residents Have Recycling Option

Joplin residents now have the option to participate in curbside recycling. City Council members unanimously approved a contract with Republic Services of Galena.

Trash services will now be $11.73 a month. Trash and recycling will be $16.48. Residents who want to participate should keep an eye out for ways to sign up.

“There’s going to be some paperwork and some information that's going to be disseminated out to the community in the very near future about how that's going to be done but the hauler is going to have numerous methodologies by which they can be contacted in order to get signed up for curbside recycling,” says Director of Public Works Nick Heatherly.

The contract starts on April 1. This decision comes a month after the council went against the staff recommendation and chose to stay with Republic.