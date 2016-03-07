Council Votes to Close Railway Crossing

Residents living near 18th Street and Wisconsin Avenue in Joplin say their quality of life will soon improve. In a unanimous vote, the Joplin City Council votes to close the railway crossing there.

“Traffic then crosses at a much safer 20th street over pass where there’s no conflict with a train, there will be wide sidewalks for people to use and that’s the ultimate in safety. To the north, they can cross at the 15th street cross and there’s lights and gates and it’s much safer,” says Assistant Director of Public Works Dan Salisbury.

The train will still pass, but vehicle traffic will be redirected. This means the train will no longer sound its horn, something residents are looking forward to.

“I think it will make a better community out of it, a better residential community, without the noise factor and the safety and a lot of folks come flying through here down 18th street trying to beat the train, as soon as they see the lights they speed up,” says Carl Skaggs who lives right next to the track.

Kansas City Southern Railway will pay the city $25,000 to cover the costs of the changes. City officials say that’s more than enough. Those changes will be made after the 20th Street over pass is completed.