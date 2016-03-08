Duenweg Mayor Sees Potential in 161 Acres of Land

Four years ago, the City of Duenweg acquired a big stretch of land within its city limits. The mayor says he now has big plans for the land, 161 acres, untouched for 50 years.

Mayor Russell Olds sees the Duenweg Fairgrounds as an asset to the community.

“We have a place where we can just go out and walk around somewhere where it’s peaceful and quiet. Maybe see some deer, turkey, various birds, there's ducks on the pond, we have a 2 acre pond back here. Some folks like me like to go out in the rain and walk around,” he says.

It has the potential for hiking, biking, fishing and even a concert venue. A few concerts have been held on the grounds and Mayor Olds envisions 3 permanent stages.

“If we can develop this the way we see the potential of it, we can hold many thousands of people in here in a music venue. Many thousands,” says Olds.

The economic impact that could have on the region is large.

“We can draw some pretty big names in and fill in motels, run cash registers all across the area, generate some revenue in general for everyone,” adds Mayor Olds.

There are only a few houses surrounding the land. The neighbors that we spoke to say that they've enjoyed the concerts in the past and don’t think the noise or crowds would bother them too much. Other community members think that the potential positives outweigh any negatives.

“Instead of having to go all the way to Tulsa or Springfield, I think it'd be a great thing to bring in more money everywhere around the surrounding areas,” says Joplin resident April Dewolfe.

“I’d be willing to see more people come through here, definitely,” adds Duenweg resident Margaret Cusick.

And Mayor Olds says all of this can be done without having to change the land too much. He grew up on the land and he wants to keep nature the way it is so that others can enjoy it as much as he has.

“Just general recreation and outdoor enjoyment, I mean, there’s a lot of potential here,” he says.

There is no set time line but Mayor Olds says that the council members are on board with the plans. The land is currently harvested for hay and the City of Duenweg gets a percent of that, that will not change.