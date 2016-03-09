Future of "All God's Creatures" in question

(3/10) **Clarification** - The city is disallowing All God's Creatures from using the city pound facility. The city is not planning on closing the city pound.

Vhanda Meeks has been a 13-year volunteer with "All God's Creatures" animal rescue. Only recently did she ever have to question what the next day will hold.

"What has become evident here lately is that it has become harder and hard to work together with the city, lack of cooperation, lot of restrictions being put on me as a rescue," Meeks said.

Unrest amount city council members, Meeks, the new animal control officer and the city administrator leave the future of the shelter up in the air.

"There has been no public request by the governing body or city staff for her to leave and the duties she has been doing for over thirteen years," city administrator Brad Reams said, "we have been informed of a request to keep volumes down."

Until October 2015, the shelter operated out of a veterinarian clinic outside of Columbus. The moving of the veterinarian's practice meant the relocating of the shelter to the city's shelter. All God's Creatures is currently utilizing seven of the pens in the city shelter. Nearby residents have complained about the barking.

"The less that we have them in possession the better for taxpayers, they don't have to house them, feed them, worry about adopting them, we don't have to run incinerators or worry about adopting out again," Reams said.

A post on Facebook alluded that the dogs were in danger of being put down. Meeks said she will do all in her power for that to not be the case.

"One year, I rescued 93 animals out of this town, not one animal that year got put down in this pound. That in turn saved the city $930 in put-down fees, because it's ten dollars an animal to put down," Meeks said.

Reams was hesitant to interview, citing this as a non-issue, but did note that more would be discussed at Monday's city council meeting.