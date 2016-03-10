First aid, CPR could become graduation requirement

Along with required foreign language and mathematics courses, life-saving skills could be the next thing on the graduation requirements list for Missouri high schoolers.

On Wednesday, the Missouri House endorsed a bill that would make basic first aid and CPR training a prerequisite for high school graduation. A similar bill passed through the House last year but stalled in the Senate.

"Anything that is going to help them after they graduate is going to be beneficial and give them good life skills. Our health class now touches on CPR and first aid a little bit in the curriculum, but anything we could add to that would be helpful," Katye Dunaway, Webb City High School nurse and one of the lead registered nurses in the district said.

Dunaway and other registered nurses currently instruct coaches and staff on CPR. The new proposal would begin for PE and health classes in the 2017 to 2018 school year.

Brody Coursey is a senior at WCHS who sees the benefit of having the life-saving skills under his belt.

"I think it's an extremely useful skill, like it's the school's job to teach us things we are going to need later in our life and I think we never know what the future is going to hold, so it's a valuable skill I think could come in handy," Coursey said.

Other students shrugged at the possibility.

The American Heart Association would provide the training kits to Missouri high schools.

Bill sponsor Ron Hicks said the new curriculum would include CPR training, but students would not become CPR-certified through the curriculum.

To track the bill's progress, visit http://www.house.mo.gov/billsummary.aspx?bill=HB1643&year=2016&code=R