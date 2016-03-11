Quantcast

Wellness Clinic Offers Affordable Pet Care

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The SEK Humane Society's "Wellness Clinic" is providing income-based care to pets in Crawford County.

Recently built, the Wellness Clinic provides services like vaccinations, de-worming, flea/tick control, and spay & neutering. 

"We don't want to take away from the local area veterinarians," Dr. Jim Clark said. "We just want to serve those who can't afford to go anywhere else."

The clinic is income based. So a round of shots which might typically cost upwards of $50 at a vet, the clinic could offer for $15. Shelter Administrator at the SEK Humane Society, Kelci Cooper, hopes the relatively low cost will attract pet owners who might avoid a veterinarian. 

"90-percent of our animals that we intake are not spayed, neutered, vaccinated. And [that figure] may be higher," Cooper said. "Whenever we adopt an animal out, they have 72-hours to get the animal to the vet. Now we have [the Wellness Clinic] here where it's easy, it's simple, they can just go right over there and have [pets] checked out."

The income-based billing is based on federal poverty guidelines. If someone needing care can't pay their bill at the Wellness Clinic, it is offering an option to volunteer at the SEK Humane Society in lieu of payment. 

"There's definitely a certain population that doesn't go [to the vet] because they just can't afford it," Clark said. "And we want to serve those people. Cause we want to take care of their animals. Their animals need the care just like anybody else's."

The clinic also serves the animals housed at the SEK Humane Society. It's open from 8 to 4, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

