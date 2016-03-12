Walkers march for kidney disease awareness

The second annual "March O' the Kidney" takes place at Northpark Mall.

The event raises awareness for kidney diseases as well as gathers funds to aid patients receiving dialysis services through Freeman.

"Kidney disease is kind of a silent disease, people don't really know and understand it, so it's very important just to get the awareness out about kidney disease. We want to prevent people from having to go on dialysis. And we want to get the education out there so people are aware of kidney disease more," Sue Emmert, administrative director of dialysis services at Freeman said.

Around 200 walkers completed a loop inside the mall, donning green for kidney disease awareness.

"We're trying to raise money for our dialysis patients, to help support them on different things that they need. You know they're on dialysis three times a week, so a lot of them have hardships, and we just want to help them with anything we possibly can," Emmert said.

Along with the entry free and shirt sales, a dialysis patient donated hand-crafted lawn chairs to be raffled to raise funds.

To kickstart the event, Freeman Auxiliary donated $10,000 to March O' the Kidney.