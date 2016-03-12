Carthage business expo with a new twist

The hundreds of visitors to the Carthage Business Expo over the weekend were not only exposed to new businesses and services, but also: a little home improvement.

The Carthage Business Expo is an annual event but the Carthage Chamber of Commerce added a new twist this year. A home show has not had a presence in Carthage for several years, so the chamber brought it back.

"The benefit is knowing what's out there and having that information so that when they need a roofer, or they need a salon service, or they need healthcare: they'll know who to call," membership director for the Carthage chamber, Neely Myers said.

The annual event boasted 63 businesses and a "night at the movies" theme. Many stations handed out freebies as well as popcorn and business cards.

"The name of the game is networking. It is about who you know, you got to meet people, you have to sell yourself, but you also need to be able to shop and see what's available in the area. Not all our businesses have a store front, not all of them are conveniently located, so this is a great opportunity for those folks to be seen and to get to know people," Myers said.

The expo will run again in early March of 2017. A date has not yet been solidified.