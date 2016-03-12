New thrift shop lends a hand

A new thrift store is in Joplin and vows to help the less fortunate.

Good cents thrift is located inside the Joplin Plaza shopping center at 705 Illinois. The store is partnered with Soul's Harbor to get Joplin area families back on their feet with ease.

"We have a lot of families in Joplin that are needing a hand up, not a handout. And we're there to help them with that in any way we can. We have a great staff here that is all of the same heart, that we're here to help the community at every level we possibly can," store manager Sara Morehouse said.

The store boasts a wide array of clothing, home decor and kitchenware. Morehouse prides her store in putting out a clean inventory.

The store is open seven days a week.

"We are partnered up with Soul's Harbor, allowing them to come in and shop when they are getting ready to set up their homes or if they need clothing for employment purposes or maybe they just need clothes. When they're setting up their household, we provide pots and pans, just whatever they need," Morehouse said.