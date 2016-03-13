Volunteers collaborate for Peace Cemetery cleanup

Jasper Countys second oldest cemetery is in need of some TLC.

Peace Cemetery or Peace Church Cemetery which sits west of Joplin has headstones ranging far back into the 1800's, boasting buried veterans of the Civil War, Spanish American War as well as WWI. Over time, concerted efforts to clean up the cemetery have become few and far between.

"My wife has relatives buried here and a lot of people have relatives buried here, but a lot of them are long passed. When you get a long way down the line in the ancestry, it just goes by the wayside. So we are just trying to revitalize the old cemetery," volunteer Jim Beeler said.

Beeler and seven other volunteers spent their Sunday afternoon mowing, weed-eating and picking up trash around headstones. Rain hampered some volunteer turnout, but they are aiming to do the same volunteer work next Sunday, March 20.

"Our goal is to at least try to get some of the areas cut and maintained where people can come out for their long lost relatives. It's a big mixture of people, and it's just a sad, sad note that we can't honor those people," Beeler said.

Anyone in need of community service hours or who just wishes to volunteer their time is encouraged to come between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. next Sunday, March 20.

