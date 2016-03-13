"Munch Madness" at McAuley

For the past 15 years, St. Peter's Middle School raises funds for classroom projects and class trips by inviting the community to eat their way across the globe.

"Munch Madness" is an annual event, held at McAuley Catholic High School. Over 20 tables set up with samples of international food for taste testers.

"It buys things we need at the school and goes back to St. Peter's Middle School, maybe some extra books and things the teachers need. Just classroom things that the teacher might need that they don't have the budget for and we can help them out with the money we raise here," principal Greg Emory said.

Oreo truffles, meatballs and cowboy caviar all were served. Each table provided 250-300 samples of its food for participants. The teachers hosted a hot dog booth.

Emory was pleased with the turnout, which last year raised several thousands for the school.

"It looks right now that it's gonna be big, last year maybe we had a little over two hundred people," Emory said.

Among volunteers was dessert table volunteer, 99-year-old Zelma. She has helped with the event since its inception.

KOAM's Lisa Olliges helped emcee the raffle event.