Friends of Hillary Clinton Campaign in Joplin

Friends of Hillary Clinton campaign for the Presidential candidate all over the Missouri today, several stopping in Joplin. Known as Arkansas Travelers, they are all volunteers with knowledge and longstanding personal friendships with Clinton.

They started off their visit with a phone bank, calling residents to ask for support in tomorrow's primary, later moving to Rangeline Road to wave to passersby and show support for the Presidential nominee. They say her policies are what the country needs right now and knowing her personally, say she's the right person for the job.

“We’ve watched Chelsea grow up, they've been guests in our home several times, and we hosted their wedding reception since I met her in ‘74 when she came to teach. She’s a wonderful person and that's why I think she’s got the experience and the temperament. She’s very even keeled and she’s a very strong, smart woman,” says Ann Henry.

“Tough, tenacious, strong and affective. She really is tenacious. And the main reason I think she’s going to push through is because she knows what we need as a country and its too important at this time not to have somebody who cares enough to do this,” adds Sheila Bronfman.

The Southwest Missouri democrats will be offering rides to the polls tomorrow from 9 in the morning until 6:30 p.m. To get a ride, call (417) 437-8443.