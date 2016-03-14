Stewart implements "coffee with the chief"

Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart took office last month, and as one of the new changes to implement during his period in office: he wants to have coffee with you.

"The goal of it is just to get out in public, get to meet people who are living and working in Joplin, and get to hear things from their perspective," Stewart said.

"Coffee with the chief" will be a once monthly event held at coffee shops around town. Residents are encouraged to come and have an open dialogue with officers including Stewart.

"One, it will give me the opportunity to explain different programs and projects at the police department and secondly, it will allow me to hear feedback from them on things they're seeing in the community and things they feel are important and need to be addressed," Stewart said.

The first "coffee with the chief" will take place on Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. at Beckett's Cafe.

Reports of unrest between citizens and police elsewhere in Missouri has not been the case for Joplin, and Stewart and city officials wish to keep it that way.

"I would rather be proactive than reactive in situations like that, so I applaud our police department and encourage our citizens to take advantage of this opportunity," mayor Mike Seibert said.

