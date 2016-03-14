Senator Ted Cruz's Father Campaigns in Joplin

More than 100 people turn out to rally for Senator Ted Cruz at a Joplin church tonight. Several religious leaders announce their support for the Republican candidate and pray for his campaign. Contemporary Christian Music Artist Twila Paris sang the National Anthem and voiced her support for Cruz.

His father, Pastor Rafael Cruz, also spoke, sharing his son’s message of constitutional conservatism, individual liberty and personal responsibility. He spent much of the time talking about the right to religious liberty and says that pastors were the forefront of the American Revolution. He says they need to speak up when it comes to politics, not allowing the separation of church and state to discourage them from doing so. He encourages them to be "biblically correct" rather than politically correct.

He spoke animatedly and many in the crowd cheered throughout the speech.