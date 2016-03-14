Volunteers Provide Home Cooking to Families

Every day, volunteers prepare food for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States in Joplin; part of its "meal donation" program.

Since 2011, Avis Rudd's meals have comforted families in some of their most hectic times. But to her, it's no big deal.

"We grew up in the country," Rudd said. "Everybody cooked."

Raised in a large family, and raising one of her own, the 84-year old is no stranger to a home-cooked supper.

"People don't cook like we did when my kids were at home," Rudd said. She cooks at the Ronald McDonald House once a month, making meals for complete strangers. And even though to her it's no big deal, the meal donation program has become the number-one rated service the charity provides for families.

"It is one less thing that they have to worry about after a very long day worrying about a sick child," Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities Annette Thurston said. Pointing out folks like Bethany Oswalt. Staying at the house while her child is in NICU.

"By the time you get home there's not time to fix food," Oswalt said. "We don't like to eat at 9 o'clock at night too much."

Or Ashley Morris. who's stayed more than a month since her child was born prematurely.

"It's like having your grandma come by every day and say, 'Hey honey. How are you doing?'," Morris said. "They chat with you, they encourage you, and they pray for you, and then they feed you."

For these two, at a time when they want nothing more than to return home with their families, Rudd is able to bring a taste of home to them.

"God's left me a lot more years than I ever expected," Rudd said. "And I think he leaves people because he wants them to do something. And so this is one of the things that I do."

The house is always looking for meal donations. You can find the meal guidelines HERE.