Both Parties React to Missouri Primary

Many Missouri voters are waiting to hear the results of today’s primary.

The southwest Missouri Democrats are holding a watch party at JB's in Joplin. While they say it may be a close race between Secretary Hillary Clinton and Senator Bernie Sanders here in Missouri, they believe either candidate would be able to beat the Republican nominee.

"They both want the best for our country and they want to move our country forward and I know that after the primary, they'll unite and they'll work together and so I don't have any concerns actually,” says Krista Stark, Chair of the 7th Democratic Congressional District.

"I think that we have experience, knowledge, the will to lead, and the ability to lead on our side of the aisle and I think that we're going to move forward with our country in 2016,” she adds.

Local Republicans did not hold a watch party but many say they are not surprised to hear that Senator Marco Rubio suspended his campaign this evening.

“I think a lot of folks saw that coming. He was hanging on trying to obviously defeat Trump in the Florida primary and having failed at that, I think that no one’s really surprised that he’s dropping out of the race,” says Jimmy Morris, Executive Director of the Jasper County Republicans.

And at this point, he says it’s likely a two man race on the Republican side.

“I just heard that Rubio’s campaign manager tweeted out that it was time to get behind Ted Cruz so I think you're probably going to see a two man race from this point forward. Between Donald Trump and Ted Cruz,” Morris adds.

Residents will have the chance to caucus in April.